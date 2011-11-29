DuraLabel Announces New Battery-Powered “Toro” Portable Integrated Label Printer

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2011 --DuraLabel has launched a new portable, battery-powered, fully integrated label printing system called Toro. The DuraLabel Toro combines a full-sized flip-down keyboard, large 9-inch easy-to-read tilting touch screen, OSHA-ANSI compliance software and a thermal-transfer printer into one durable, mobile standalone unit.



“The Toro battery has the ability to drive the unit for an entire day’s use without the need for a recharge,” commented a DuraLabel Toro customer.



Toro does not need IT support or connectivity to a computer. No need to plug into an expensive power cart. No extra cords or accessories necessary. All you need is the printer and the removable battery and you can print labels wherever you like.



“We engineered Toro to be network independent because many of our customers needed it,” said DuraLabel chief marketing officer, Steve Stephenson. “Many government agencies and industrial IT departments have strict security rules regarding the connection of peripheral equipment like label printers to their networks. Toro has its own customized software so it doesn’t need a network.”



Network independence plus Toro’s rugged, lightweight design and optional battery power make it perfect for printing labels and signs at several locations within the same facility or even at remote sites. The Toro battery provides the power to print continuous labels for three hours without a charge. Optional Soft-shell and hard shell travel cases are available for taking Toro on the go.



Toro’s embedded software includes QLabel-IV for barcoding, DuraSuite with hundreds of templates and symbols for pipe marking, arc flash,NFPA diamond labels and RTK bar labels and more than 1,300 Common Hazard and PPE symbols. Toro software also lets you create and save your own custom label designs.



Toro’s thermal-transfer label printer produces durable labels and signs from one-half inch to four inches wide at any length needed. Toro prints up to three inches per second at a crisp 300-dot-per-inch resolution giving you high-quality labels and signs fast. No other industrial label printer on the market offers the independence, flexibility and mobility of Toro.



DuraLabel printers and supplies are manufactured and distributed by Graphic Products, providing visual communication solutions since 1970. DuraLabel offers more than 50 application-specific supplies and offers same-day shipping to meet our customers’ just-in-time delivery requirements. Toro comes with a one-year warranty and fast, friendly lifetime technical support.



To find out more visit us at www.DuraLabelToro.com.