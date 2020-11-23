Pippa of London Introduce Dark Queen Mascara

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2020 --Pippa of London, the luxury cosmetics brand to recently enter the U.K market, has officially launched the innovative and aptly named mascara, the Dark Queen. Dark Queen delivers amazing intensity, incredible volume, and instant curl to lashes.



Pippa's latest mascara adds instant fullness to lashes from root to tip, thanks to its flexi-bristled brush in a triangular shape that firmly hugs and separates every lash. The Dark Queen Mascara formula is made from a nourishing blend of Natural Carnauba Wax and Rice Wax, which ensure lashes can stay comfortably curled with the promise of no flaking or smudging and soft to touch all-day wear. This formula also allows for lashes to be built up with more than one application. This formula and elastomer wand combination are perfect for those who may have straight lashes or lashes tend to fall flat.



Available in jet black, the Dark Queen Mascara has now joined the core Pippa makeup range of notable mascaras. Priced at £18, Dark Queen provides an instant false lashes effect, yet easily removes with an oil-based eye makeup remover. As with all of Pippa's mascaras, the Dark Queen has been Ophthalmologist tested.



The Dark Queen Mascara is exclusively available through the Pippa website.

https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk/collections/mascara-1/products/dark-queen-mascara



About PIPPA OF LONDON

Pippa of London introduces a modern category of cosmetics to the U.K consumer. The brand is built on the premise of high quality, affordable and innovative cosmetics, adopting some of the best cosmetic technology available in Europe and offering a premium range of makeup to empower the Pippa customer to look and feel their best. Pippa exists to transform everyday makeup routines into luxurious moments for their customer. There are plans for further exciting products to be announced in 2020.



Pippa of London celebrates and reward their customers through The Pip Collective, an initiative that works on a points-earning system and gives back savings to the customer.



