Pippa of London Introduce the Envy Lipstick Range

Glasgow, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2020 --Pippa of London, the luxury cosmetics brand to recently enter the U.K market, has launched a lavish range of lipsticks inspired by modern glamour with a vintage twist. The Envy Lipstick range is a luxury range of matte lipsticks that promise not to bleed or feather, delivering unprecedented colour pay off, in an opulent design aesthetic to suit.



The vegan formula is charged with Bamboo Extract, Shea Butter, and Cotton Oil to moisturise and nourish skin, as well as Vitamin E, to provide antioxidant protection and anti-aging properties. Wearers can expect a highly pigmented colour that stays on the lips for up to 5 hours. Available in 10 shades from statement to neutral tones, the finish is a comfortable matte with no drying or flaking, made with elastic film and synthetic waxes. The Envy Lipstick carries an emphasis on texture and pigment, joining the core range of Pippa's initial lipstick line, Excellent Supermatte.



Envy Lipstick is cased in a classic and opulent colour blocked gold case, rolling up to a comfortably tapered tip, embedded with Pippa of London logo.



About Pippa of London

Pippa of London introduces a modern category of cosmetics to the U.K consumer. The brand is built on the premise of high quality, affordable and innovative cosmetics, adopting some of the best cosmetic technology available in Europe and offering a premium range of makeup to empower the Pippa customer to look and feel their best. Pippa exists to transform everyday makeup routines into luxurious moments for their customer. There are plans for further exciting products to be announced in 2020.



Pippa of London celebrates and reward their customers through The Pip Collective, an initiative that works on a points earning system and gives back savings to the customer.



More on Pippa of London can be found here: https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk/, and on the following social media channels:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pippaoflondon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pippaoflondon/