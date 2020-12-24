Pippa of London Introduce the Faultless Brow Pencil

Glasgow, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2020 --Pippa of London, the luxury cosmetics brand to recently enter the U.K market, today unveils the Faultless Brow Pencil as a newcomer addition to their impressive lineup of eyebrow products. The Faultless Brow Pencil is an easy to use double-ended pencil to deliver natural-looking and undetectable mimicked hairlines.



This is an intelligent formula combining both creamy wax and powder, offering a soft finish with a glide-on application. The result is a natural-looking colour that comfortably bonds with the skin for long wear. Wearers can expect precise fill, shape, and definition to their brows with just a few strokes resulting in a firm hold. The smart spoolie brush has cleverly designed for precision and helps groom brows into place at any point during the application.



The vegan and paraben-free formula is a mix of mineral-based Kaolin, Carnauba Wax, and Candelilla Wax, all of which prevent drying or flaking.



The Faultless Brow Pencil is available 6 natural shades.



About Pippa of London

Pippa of London introduces a modern category of cosmetics to the U.K consumer. The brand is built on the premise of high quality, affordable and innovative cosmetics, adopting some of the best cosmetic technology available in Europe and offering a premium range of makeup to empower the Pippa customer to look and feel their best. Pippa exists to transform everyday makeup routines into luxurious moments for their customer. There are plans for further exciting products to be announced in 2020.



Pippa of London celebrates and reward their customers through The Pip Collective, an initiative that works on a points-earning system and gives back savings to the customer.



