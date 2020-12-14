Pippa of London Introduce the Immaculate Liquid Foundation

Glasgow, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/14/2020 --Pippa of London, the luxury cosmetics brand to recently enter the UK market, today unveils the ultimate in complexion-perfecting and flawless-looking skin with the Immaculate Foundation range. True to its promise, the foundation can instantly create a natural and poreless canvas, for immaculate skin that radiates.



The foundation feels weightless on and has been created to move with the skin, leaving the wearer feeling supple and natural even after all-day wear. The finish is a natural-looking matte in medium coverage, correcting and blurring imperfections and disguising fine lines and pigmentation. Immaculate Foundation has been charged with added extracts of Grape Seed Oil for anti-aging, as well as Pea Extract for skin brightening effects. With an SPF35, the vegan formula blends with complete ease and is suitable for skin types, and can be used for both day and evening wear.



There are currently 15 shades in the range with a view to expanding to 18 in 2021. Pippa of London is working to provide a broad range of foundations tones to meet the multi-cultural U.K market and have an offering that celebrates diversity. The foundation is packaged in a black tube and opulent gold lid, with an easy to disperse flow control nozzle.



The Immaculate Foundation is priced at £27 (30ml) and exclusively available through the Pippa website.



https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk/collections/foundation



About Pippa of London

Pippa of London introduces a modern category of cosmetics to the U.K consumer. The brand is built on the premise of high quality, affordable and innovative cosmetics, adopting some of the best cosmetic technology available in Europe and offering a premium range of makeup to empower the Pippa customer to look and feel their best. Pippa exists to transform everyday makeup routines into luxurious moments for their customer. There are plans for further exciting products to be announced in 2020.



Pippa of London celebrates and reward their customers through The Pip Collective, an initiative that works on a points-earning system and gives back savings to the customer.



More on Pippa of London can be found here: https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk/, and on the following social media channels:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pippaoflondon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pippaoflondon/