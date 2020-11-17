Pippa of London Magic Star Eyeshadows

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2020 --Pippa of London, the luxury cosmetics brand to recently enter the U.K market, has excitedly unveiled the innovative Magic Star Eyeshadow pencils as part of their core makeup range. The pencils are of a unique formula previously not seen in the thick pencil format and deliver on a high pigment, long-lasting promise for the ultimate in simple yet beautiful eye looks.



The 8hr wear range of pencils is available across 11 shimmering and luminous shades, at a price point of £17 each. With their ease of use in swiping motions, wearers will find the powder formulation easy to blend and build on. This unique powder formula translates into ethereal particles, densely packed for a saturated jeweled colour pay off. The pencils have been designed to take the guesswork out of eye looks, and can be used in a wide variety of ways, to create natural day looks to evening smouldering eyes.



These are high-performing pencils that are free of parabens, are 100% cruelty-free, and vegan. The Magic Star Eyeshadow pencils in the range are:



- 'Latimer' shimmering shade of grey/brown



- 'Alperton' shimmering shade of deep gold



- 'Belsize' shimmering shade of bronze



- 'Chalfont' shimmering shade of pearl



- 'Dollis' shimmering shade of plum bronze



- 'Fairlop' matte with a hint of shimmer in white



- 'Kenton' matte with a hint of shimmer coral



- 'Mansion' shimmering dark brown



- 'Perivale' shimmering shade of dark royal purple



- 'Stanmore' shimmering shade of plum



- 'Upney' shimmering shade of burnt orange



The Magic Star Eyeshadow pencils are exclusively available through the Pippa website. https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk/collections/eyeshadow



About PIPPA OF LONDON

Pippa of London introduces a modern category of cosmetics to the U.K consumer. The brand is built on the premise of high quality, affordable and innovative cosmetics, adopting some of the best cosmetic technology available in Europe and offering a premium range of makeup to empower the Pippa customer to look and feel their best. Pippa exists to transform everyday makeup routines into luxurious moments for their customer. There are plans for further exciting products to be announced in 2020.



Pippa of London celebrates and reward their customers through The Pip Collective, an initiative that works on a points-earning system and gives back savings to the customer.



More on Pippa of London can be found here: https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk/, and on the following social media channels:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pippaoflondon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pippaoflondon/