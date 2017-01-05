PIQ Sport Intelligence and Everlast Join Forces to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Boxing at CES

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2017 --PIQ Sport Intelligence [Sands, Hall A-D, booth 44727], a leading French start-up in the sports Wearables field and Everlast, the leading brand in the world of boxing, announced a new partnership at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that will see the two companies combining their expertise to usher in a new era in the sport of boxing. As a result of the collaboration, they'll launch an app and a co-branded product Everlast and PIQ — the world's first artificial intelligence wearable device designed to help boxers analyze and implement the Winning Factors in real time.



Everlast and PIQ delivers robust features in a svelte and highly functional wearable device. By using the PIQ ROBOTTM device, boxers around the world will be able to tap into GAIA's intelligence: the first Artificial Intelligence system in the world that autonomously understands and analyzes sports movement. Everlast and PIQ, which was developed by PIQ and adapted to the boxing world in partnership with Everlast, employs revolutionnary motion-capture algorithm technology and was developed by studying thousands of boxers and millions of motions.



Cedric Mangaud, CEO of PIQ Sport Intelligence, commented: "We're extremly proud to have earned the trust of Everlast, a major player on the global sporting goods market. Thanks to this partnership, all of the intelligence technology we have built will become available to boxers. This partnership allows us to expand and reach a much larger community — one that is very passionate about boxing."



The multi-algorithmic machine-learning intelligence featured in Everlast and PIQ is a result of both fundamental and applied research. The technology is now able to understand and analyze microscopic variations in boxing movements, making it an ideal tool for workouts and training.



"Athletes in other sports have been using data to train smarter for years" says Chris Zoller, Director of Marketing & Design for Everlast. "We're excited to work with PIQ to bring wearable technology to the sport of boxing. The PIQ platform has the ability to provide true measurable training insight, something we feel will help boxers perform their best."



The first wearable for boxers



Everlast and PIQ delivers the best possible sports experience for boxers. Now, with the PIQ ROBOTTM, boxers are able to record and analyze all dimensions of their workout sessions, including the strength and speed of their strokes. Perhaps most importantly, right on their phone, with the app, they'll discover what their Winning Factors are. These are the key dimensions of the sport that GAIA has determined they need to leverage in order to win.



Boxers will be able to use Everlast and PIQ in all of the many facets of Boxing, including shadow-boxing, sparring, bag, and mitt-training.



The first ever global boxing community



Everlast and PIQ measures and tracks performance and progress for all boxers during and after their sessions. The PIQ ROBOTTM opens up a whole new world of gaming possibilities: it highlights the best punches and the best scores in the leaderboard, allowing boxers to compete within the community, with their friends, and to challenge themselves. Each day, after a session, boxers receive the leaderboard with the TOP 10 highlights, and see how they measure up within the community.



Everlast and PIQ is now available as a pre-order on piq.com and will be shipping in February in boxing specialty shops. The product contains a PIQ ROBOTTM and a strap to perfectly fit the PIQ ROBOTTM on the user. The Everlast and PIQ app will be available for both Android and IOs smartphones.