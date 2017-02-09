PIQ Sport Intelligence Brings Home the 2017 ISPO BrandNew Award for the Wearables Category

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2017 --PIQ Sport intelligence announces that it has received the ISPO BrandNew Award during a special awards ceremony on Sunday, February 5th 2017.



The ISPO BrandNew organization recognized PIQ Sport Intelligence by granting it the 2017 Award in the Wearables category.



With its 2,600 exhibitors, 80,000 visitors from 110 countries, ISPO is the leading industry event since 1969 for sports in Europe.



Through this award, the PIQ technological platform is recognized, and as such, this award also goes to Mobitee, Babolat, North Kiteboarding, Everlast and Rossignol which are PIQ Sports partners.



PIQ Sport Intelligence is presenting its products and innovations in the ISPO BRANDNEW Village in hall B5 – booth BN54.



About PIQ Sport Intelligence :

Cedric Mangaud and Ongan Mordeniz form the explosive duo behind PIQ Sport Intelligence. Cédric and Ongan are both whiz kids in the tech industry, and true sport fans.Before PIQ, Cédric used to manage the Added Values Services at HTC group where he was on the Management Board. Before joining HTC, Cédric was the founder and CEO of Abaxia, a company specialized in mobile software, twice crowned leader in its market.Ongan was VP of Values Added Services at HTC group. Before joining HTC, Ongan used to manage near-shore R&D sites in Belarus for companies he held shares in.Since its creation, PIQ has raised €13m from Taiwanese Foxconn (FIH Mobile Ltd), Ginko Ventures, Orkos Capital, Swisscom and Almaz Capital. PIQ employs today 67 people.



About ISPO

Every year, more than 2,600 international exhibitors present their latest products from the segments of Outdoor, Ski, Action, Performance Sports, Textrends, Health & Fitness and Sourcing at ISPO MUNICH to over 80,000 visitors from 110 countries. For over 45 years the global leader has provided a comprehensive overview of the entire range of sporting goods, athletic footwear and fashions, as well as the latest trends from these segments. Year for year the custom-tailored trade show concept with special communities and authentic side events guarantees a very unique, personalized and communication-rich atmosphere. As the only multi-segment trade show the event also offers its participants an opportunity to discover discipline-overlapping synergy and cross-selling potential, as well as recognize new segments and trends in advance.

Thanks to close cooperation with the industry ISPO can identify market requirements and offers international sports business professionals the best possible presentation and networking platform at ISPO MUNICH.