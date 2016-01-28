Pishon Lab Seeks Indiegogo Funding to Introduce the World's First Smart Fingerprint Padlock

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2016 --Pishon Lab claims that they are all set to introduce TAPP, the world's first smart fingerprint padlock. This unique padlock will allow users the freedom to access without a key, combination code, or Smartphone. As a result, there is no risk of losing the keys, forgetting the combination code, or getting the locks picked. TAPP utilizes an advanced encrypted fingerprint sensor to unlock within one second. All it requires is a tap using the users' unique fingerprint.



Some of the most important features of TAPP are:



- Security with the fingertips.

- Share and manage access with the mobile app.

- Receive notifications from the lock in real-time.

- Security alarm and 100% steel frame to avoid theft.

- Lightweight, water resistant, and long-lasting battery life.

- Doubles as a portable phone charger.



With a combination of hardware and technology, TappLock ensures a high-level of device security.



- Sensor: It utilizes FPC 1020, a highly sophisticated encrypted fingerprint sensor from globally acclaimed manufacturer Sweden Fingerprint Cards.



- Bluetooth: TappLock uses AES 128-bit encryption, the one used to protect documents with confidential and secret security levels by the military.



- Firmware: It comes equipped with an anti-theft alarm that will sound if someone compromise the lock.



- Anti-shim/Anti-theft: TappLock comes with a small-profile latch that has been designed to eliminate any targets for a shim tool to hit.



- Durable and secure body: The design of TappLock is secure with minimal parts.



Pishon Lab already has fully functional prototypes for the TappLock Series (TappLock and TappLock Lite). They need $40,000 to start the production and quality assurance. An Indiegogo campaign has been launched recently to raise this fund. Money raised via Indiegogo will be spent on building moulds, quality assurance, software improvements and assembling the electronics and mechanical parts.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1ShjOdz



The website of Pishon Lab is http://www.tapplock.com



About Pishon Lab

Pishon Lab is dedicated to building IoT products that will change the world. The company wants to revolutionize the padlock industry by creating a hassle-free, sleek yet secure solution to protect people's belongings. They came up with the idea for TAPP because they feel that traditional padlocks are insecure, inconvenient and outdated.