Pistol Target Shooting Competition Aims to Crown 'Wichita's Best Shot'

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2017 --A new pistol target competition will crown Wichita's Best Shot. The event is the first of it's kind in Wichita, and will have open qualifying rounds throughout the month of May. Qualifying rounds are conducted at the host range, Thunderbird Firearms Academy located at 2831 N Greenwich Rd, just North of K-96. Registration is $25 and includes a participant T-shirt and range fees. Registration can be completed online at WichitasBestShot.com or in-person at Thunderbird Firearms Academy.



"We're thrilled to host this event in Wichita," said Thunderbird owner Ryan Pennock. "It creates great camaraderie among the many enthusiasts across the region, plus bragging rights that last forever."



Qualifying rounds are open to the public at Thunderbird from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day through May 31st. Quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place during June, leading up the Championship event on July 8th. The top 32, of the more than 200 anticipated participants, will move ahead to the quarter-finals. Participants can qualify using their own pistol or by renting a pistol at Thunderbird. Qualification involves 25 shots from a standing unsupported position, taken from a distance of 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards.



The final champion will receive an XD(M)® 4.5 OSP™ 9MM pistol (MSRP $979) from Springfield Armory and the bragging rights of being Wichita's Best Shot for 2017.



The event is supported by sponsorships from The Insurance Guys, Dan Madrigal PenFed Realtor and 360Wichita.com.



Questions can be directed to Ryan Pennock at Thunderbird Firearms Academy or Amber Dunn at RSM Marketing.



