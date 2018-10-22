Pit Stop Portables Teams Up with BizIQ

Chattanooga, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2018 --Pit Stop Portables, a provider of portable toilets in Tennessee, recently entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a content marketing firm in Arizona.



The business partnership between the companies is intended to bolster Pit Stop Portables' online presence. BizIQ is well known for using its marketing efforts to improve the brand appeal of small businesses throughout North America.



A seasoned digital marketing firm, BizIQ uses enhanced search engine optimization (SEO) strategies to improve its clients' search engine rankings in local queries. The firm uses geographically based keywords to widen the company's potential consumer base and attract more local web users. Part of its strategy includes the production of informative content in blog format to engage customers.



"We are absolutely thrilled to begin our journey with the content marketing experts at BizIQ," says Charles Hatler, owner of Pit Stop Portables. "Our family-owned company has served the Chattanooga area for over 50 years, and we look forward to seeing continued success thanks to the help of BizIQ's strategic efforts."



About Pit Stop Portables

Pit Stop Portables was founded in 1964. The business offers a number of portable bathroom rentals in Chattanooga, TN, including standard porta potties, ADA-compliant portable toilets and luxury toilet trailers. It also offers rentable roll-off containers.



The business serves some of the Chattanooga area's largest employers, including the City of Chattanooga, with reliable 24-hour service. The company's portable sanitation facilities are ideal for many applications, from construction sites to private parties and weddings. It prides itself on offering flexible and top-quality customer service with every transaction.



