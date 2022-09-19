Pitbull 26 by McElroy Parts Optimizes Fusion Solutions

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2022 --McElroy Parts Pit Bull fusion machines are designed to be compact, light, and durable. The Pit Bull 26 fusion machine is used to join polyethylene pipes, elbows, tees, and other fittings.



Depending on the model, the Pit Bull 26 can fuse pipe sizes ranging from 2" IPS to 6" DIPS and 63mm to 180mm in diameter. The Pit Bull 26 is equipped with the Centerline Guidance Mechanism by McElroy, a semi-automatic locking cam system that maintains force throughout the cooling cycle. The 26 fusion unit features a higher mechanical advantage ratio than the popular PitBull 14. The upper jaws and control levers of the Pit Bull 26 fusion machine are interchangeable, allowing it to be operated from either side of the machine.



The McElroy manual fusion machine stand is among the available pipe supplementary equipment. This simplifies the use of the Pit Bull 26, Pit Bull 14, and 2LC significantly. This stand can be raised to an ergonomic height for the operator. Its height is compatible with the McElroy PolyPorter and PolyHorse pipe supports, making pipe loading into the machine simple. It collapses for convenient storage and rolls on wheels for transport.



About McElroy Parts

McElroy is the industry leader in designing and manufacturing fusion equipment for joining thermoplastic tubing, such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), fusible PVC and polypropylene. They also have a full line of McElroy fusion machine parts that can help increase jobsite productivity and efficiency.