PitchGuard Launched to Give Little League Players Newfound Confidence at the Plate

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --With a "Why didn't I think of that?" idea that will revolutionize a little leaguer's time at bat, a new protective gear product comes to market. With safety in its sights, PitchGuard comes to the rescue to reduce the impact of a baseball on its way into contact with a batter's kidneys or lower spine. Weighing in at under seven ounces for unrestrictive play, the PitchGuard is an easily-removable padded belt that helps to repel incoming balls. Strategic and useful as players transition from coach pitch to kid pitch, the gear's got one thing in mind. It's all about giving the "Batter up!" confidence.



Designed to improve and serve little league sports, the creator of PitchGuard, Michael Ghaffari, said of the batter protection gear, "At the end of the day, we want to give our kids what they need to stand in the batter's box with boldness. I designed PitchGuard to inspire confidence and give much needed protection for all baseball or fastpitch softball players. It's lightweight, low-profile, looks good over a jersey, and it's easy to take on and off after they hit the ball outta the park. It's a win/win."



The PitchGuard is suitable for male or female players of all ages.



For more information, visit http://www.pitchguard.com.



About PitchGuard

The product creation of Michael Ghaffari, PitchGuard, is patent-pending protective gear for youth baseball and softball athletics.



Contact:

Michael Ghaffari

Principal, PitchGuard

pr@pitchguard.com

888-361-9917



Website:

http://www.pitchguard.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pitchguard

https://www.instagram.com/pitchguard