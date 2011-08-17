Health and a Better Community are Waiting for You at the Finish Line

Greenville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2011 --Who knew that running an 8K had so many benefits for our heath and community? That is why The City of Greenville and Pitt County are teaming up and encouraging you to do the same for the second annual Greenville-Pitt County 8K Road Race to benefit the community’s arts and sciences on Saturday, August 27, 2011 at 7:30 a.m. at the East Carolina University Student Recreation Center.



Six Reasons to Line up For the Run to Support the Arts and Sciences



1. Improves mood. You experience a release of endorphins - the “feel good hormones."



2. Gets you in shape. When you run, you use energy with translates into calories burned.



3. Improved cardio health. Running helps lower blood pressure and improves heart health.



4. De-stressing mechanism. Studies show that running actually lowers your stress levels.



5. Supports Charities. Your involvement directly helps provide essential community programs.



6. Mentally challenging. Sometimes it is tough to complete the last quarter mile – this is where running becomes all mental. Last year Philip Rowan broke a state record in his division.



Pitt County Community Schools & Recreation and East Carolina University’s Campus Recreation & Wellness are joining City and County staffs and building on last year’s success.



The organizers are looking for runners of all ages and abilities to take part in the event. The goal is to create a race that encourages health and wellness by getting non-traditional runners to train and compete. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Pitt County Arts Council and GO-Science.



GO-Science and the Pitt County Arts Council will have hands-on science and art activities available for children and adults after the race at the awards celebration.



Runners can compete individually, in teams of two (relay-style), in a 1-mile fun run, or in a special kids race. The race is scheduled for Saturday, August 27, 2011 at 7:30 a.m. On-site registration is available from 6:00 – 7:00 the morning of the race. Online pre-registration is available at www.grpd.info



Click Here to Pre-Register Online for the Race



More Information about GO-Science



More Information about the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge