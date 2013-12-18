Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2013 --Trusted LASIK Surgeons(www.TrustedLASIKSurgeons.com) is pleased to announce that Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, an Associate Professor at the University of Pittsburgh, , contributed her expertise in educating fellow ophthalmologists at the 2013 American Academy of Ophthalmologists annual meeting in New Orleans.



Dr. Dhaliwal was selected to present during an exciting symposium on laser cataract surgery. Additionally, she was part of a symposium on “Advances in Keratoplasty: Where We are in 2013” and helped attendees learn to perform advanced corneal transplant techniques in a wet lab.



Dr. Dhaliwal was also recognized this year by the AAO with a prestigious Senior Achievement Award for her years of dedicated service.



Pittsburgh LASIK and refractive surgeon Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, who practices at the UPMC Eye Center, offers laser vision correction surgery, integrative eye care as well as other cornea services to patients in Pittsburgh and from through Pennsylvania and surrounding neighboring states.



“It is an honor to be chosen by the American Academy of Ophthalmology to present such diverse topics to my colleagues,” Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal said. “I greatly enjoy lecturing and sharing my expertise with other physicians from the US and around the world.”



“I am very pleased to see that Dr. Dhaliwal has been recognized for her many years of teaching colleagues at the American Academy of Ophthalmology,” stated Dr. James J. Salz, CEO and founder of Trusted LASIK Surgeons. “She is among a small number of surgeons who perform both Laser assisted cataract surgey and advanced cornel transplantation. “



About Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal

Dr. Dhaliwal is the director of Refractive Surgery and the director of the Cornea Service at the UPMC Eye Center. She also serves as medical director of the Laser Vision Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and is the Director of the UPMC Eye Center, Monroeville. Dr. Dhaliwal earned her medical degree from Northwestern University in the Honors Program in Medical Education and completed her residency in ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She completed a fellowship in cornea and refractive surgery at the University of Utah. She was then invited to join the faculty at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Department of Ophthalmology, and is currently an associate professor. Board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Dr. Dhaliwal teaches surgical techniques to other ophthalmologists, both nationally and internationally. In addition to teaching and research activities, she has published several book chapters and many journal articles, and serves on the Editorial Board of several ophthalmology journals. She is licensed in acupuncture and has launched the Center for Integrative Eye Care at the University of Pittsburgh to carefully research alternative treatments for eye disease. To learn more about Dr. Dhaliwal, please visit:



UPMC Eye Center.



