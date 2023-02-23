Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, and Boulder Are Ripe for AI Investment in 2023

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2023 --MyEListing.com MyEListing.com , a free-to-use commercial real estate data, and listings platform, recently published a report illustrating 5 cities ripe for AI talent, education, and investment in 2023.



Pittsburgh, PA sits at the top of the list, which, according to the report, "has become a center for AI and machine learning." The city's prestigious universities and ambitious startup environment will likely continue to draw capital toward its tech sector.



"Pittsburgh has several initiatives to support startups," the report says, "such as the Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse, and Pennsylvania offers many programs and tax incentives to support innovation and entrepreneurship, including the Keystone Innovation Zone program and the Research and Development tax credit."



Salt Lake City, Utah, claims the first spot, a city gradually establishing itself as an AI and machine learning center. The report states, "Several IT firms, including Adobe, Domo, and Instructure, and the University of Utah (which has a highly regarded AI and machine learning school) are based in the city."



Boulder, CO; Ann Arbor, MI; and Raleigh-Durham, NC also became gradually developing hubs for tech talent, innovation, startups, and investments.



You can find the full report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1402/ai-investment%20-the-five-sweet-spot-cities-you-need-to-know-about/



MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform helping real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, and more. MyEListing.com also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.