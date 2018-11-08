Pittsburgh Tragedy and Mandatory Education

Secaucus, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2018 --It is with a heavy heart that we write this article in light of the tragic anti-Semite attack in Pittsburgh, Pa. We extend our condolences to the victims and their families and all of Klal Yisroel, and we stand united against this senseless, brutal attack.



What happens if Chas v'Shalom, a tragedy should occur in our communities? What do we do? For those communities who have Hatzolah, you can be thankful for such a dedicated group of individuals who, because of their structure and dedication, can react to an emergency in minutes. George Matyjewicz, Director of Community Outreach at Hudson Regional Hospital and former Executive Director of Hatzolah of Passaic-Clifton said: "Each year we averaged 90 seconds to reach a patient. The 1st man on the scene triaged and stabilized the patient until the ambulance arrived."



Sadly, with a tragedy like in Pittsburgh, we cannot wait for help to arrive – we have to know what to do now! Security people in our communities will develop action plans for what to do in the case of a shooter. We, all have to know what to do to our friend davening next to us, who was a victim of an active shooter or just had a cardiac arrest.



After the tragedy, Kristin Hyman, Chief EMS, and George Matyjewicz discussed how they could help. Kristin had developed and taught training programs for HRH and local communities, and George is an active member of the Passaic-Clifton kehila. Hudson Regional Hospital has regular education programs for staff and patients who are most vulnerable in these tragedies. Expert training and sensitivity are mandatory, and they developed education programs for three most practical courses for tragedies like this, all offered FREE.



- Surviving an Active Shooter Event

- Hands-Only CPR

- Stop the Bleed.



Surviving an Active Shooter Event

While you are 700 times more likely to die in a car crash than an active shooter event, safety is about being prepared. The mantra here is "Run-Hide-Fight." You need to know how to apply these quick actions to improve your chances of survival should you find yourself in proximity to a shooter. HRH has developed an Active Shooter program for use with staff and patients. It is critical that you learn how active shooter situations unfold, how to be situationally aware, and what actions are necessary to improve your odds of survival.



Hands-Only CPR

Cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death in the US. Each year, over 420,000 out of hospital cardiac arrests occur in the US. And that is without a tragedy like that in Pittsburgh! When a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately getting CPR from someone nearby. You may not be able to reach that defibrillator, and your friend just had a heart attack.



According to the AHA, 90 percent of people who suffer out of hospital cardiac arrests do not survive, partially because most Americans (70%) feel helpless to act because they don't know how to do CPR or are afraid of hurting the victim. Immediate CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival during a cardiac arrest. It is incumbent on all of us to learn how to perform this vital skill for adults, children, and infants.



Stop the Bleed

Uncontrolled bleeding is a major cause of preventable deaths. Approximately 40 percent of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma. The Stop the Bleeding Coalition is focused on raising awareness of how, with the proper training and materials, death from bleeding can be prevented. The Bleeding Control Basic (BCon) Course is designed for individuals who have little or no medical training but who may be called upon as immediate responders to provide initial trauma care and bleeding control to a victim of traumatic injury before the arrival of emergency medical services (EMS). Remember, you are the FIRST first responder.



Remember we are all very nervous because of the tragedy in Pittsburgh, and we are all looking at how to protect ourselves and how to react to something as horrific as this. Too often, as time passes by, we forget the tragedy and become a little complacent in our daily lives. Remember, understanding these three key programs are valuable anytime – if your friend has a heart attack if one of your boys falls out of a tree and cuts himself causing major blood loss, or when, Chas v'Shalom another crazy enters our community. Be prepared!



