Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --Known as "The King of Instagram" and frequently seen with the world's most beautiful women and other exotic indulgences, Dan Bilzerian has teamed up with Toronto-based Pixel Bay Studios. The dynamic duo is set to launch Blitz Poker. The app is being marketed as "The Ultimate Bilzerian Lifestyle Simulator" complete with poker, babes, trucks, guns and cash. For online gamers not interested in poker, the new product comes bundled with mini games that allow them to shoot down drones, unhook bras, make it rain and drive home with a truck full of bikini-clad girls.



"We are very excited to have partnered up with Dan to create a game" commented a Pixel Bay Studios company representative. "We knew going in that working with 'The King of Instagram' would require us to do something very distinct in the poker genre and that's what we set out to do with Blitz Poker."



With mobile games more popular than ever, it's no surprise many very high profile personalities are endorsing products and taking an extensive interest in gaming. With huge hits out for various celebrities, this is definitely an area there will be major growth over next few years.



The company will release the game via the Apple App Store and Google Play initially, with additional platforms such as Amazon, Windows and others to be rolled out in the coming months.



For more information visit http://www.PixelBayStudios.com.



For photos and a media pack visit http://www.Blitz.Poker.



