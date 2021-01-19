PixelPlex Launches Its High-Performance Crypto Mining Pool

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2021 --PixelPlex, a New York-based blockchain company, has announced the successful development of ProPool, a multi-coin cryptocurrency mining pool. This coin mining platform includes a set of web and desktop applications to handle all stages of mining process.



When developing the platform, PixelPlex engineers first analyzed the existing mining problems, such as low profitability and difficulties with installing software, especially for beginners. Another weakness is that miners must track all changes and movements of the cryptocurrency and constantly reconfigure their mining equipment. In an effort to address these issues, PixelPlex has built a mining pool that is highly profitable, efficient, and can be configurated easily.



The PixelPlex team has developed Nvidia and AMD desktop mining software. Their multi-pool is suitable for both beginners and professionals. While beginners can start mining with just one click, experienced miners have access to a wide range of tools for medium to large sized mining farms.



As noted by the developers, through PixelPlex bitcoin mining pool, miners can convert their mined coins to BTC automatically and at the most beneficial rates among several exchanges.



The withdrawal is also not a problem: users withdraw the mined bitcoins from their account page to another BTC address. As soon as the balance is confirmed by the cryptocurrency network and the bitcoin conversion is completed, users' money can be withdrawn.



PixelPlex have shared more details on their new mining solution. Among the most important ProPool features are auto-switching to the most profitable coins, automatic payments in bitcoins (can be configured), the ability to choose a mining strategy and a built-in arbitration module that helps minimize losses when withdrawing funds.



The software allows you to remotely control GPU mining devices, as well as remotely configure and manage the mining process for each of the connected GPUs. With ProPool, you can also monitor the temperature of devices and control overheating.



PixelPlex added that their developers are currently working to provide capabilities for decentralized data mining, deep learning, cloud computing, and rendering farms to enable users to benefit from mining even more.