PIXI Lighting Introduces LED Tile, Plant Grow and High Bay Luminaires at LightFair International 2016

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --PIXI Lighting, the multi-year industry leader in ultra-slim LED troffers, is live at LightFair International 2016 and showcasing their wide range of innovative products including their all-new LED Tiles efficient round High Bay luminaires and portable Plant Grow light fixtures.



In a world of mostly round options, the unique, eco-friendly PIXI LED Tiles are a line of 8 inch-by-8-inch, 6 inch-by-6-inch and 4-inch-by-4-inch LED luminaires that surface mount over the standard 4S J-box with only 0.43 inch of depth. Replacing jelly jar, globe and ovals, PIXI Tiles instantly contemporize any setting. The PIXI Tile joins the recently released PIXI LED Square recessed can retrofit in the 8-inch-by-8-inch form factor which was designed for the billion installed 5 inch and 6 inch cans in residential and commercial applications. From weekend warriors to do-it-yourselfers and property managers alike, PIXI Lighting offers a new cost-effective and green solution to replace outdated fixtures using incandescent, fluorescent and halogen lamps and recessed cans with PAR lamps.



"We believe the PIXI LED Tiles and Squares not only provide an instant remodel of the space but dramatically improve lighting distribution without the concentrated glare from PAR lamps and round LED retrofits," said Kirk Rodgers, PIXI spokesperson. "Carrying forward the tradition of the Pixi durable steel LED troffers being less thick than the diameter of a dime, the PIXI Tiles and Squares seamlessly blend into the ceiling or whatever surface they are mounted on."



With increasing deployment of hydroponics (and aeroponics) for sustainable small-scale urban agriculture, the PIXI LED Plant Grow light fixture provides the urban green thumb a durable and extremely efficient light source. With a 1-foot-by-4-foot form factor and included pendant or surface mounting options, 6-foot power cord and pull toggle switch, the PIXI grow light is an easy-to-install, portable luminaire. With a PAR (photosynthetically active radiation) rating greater than 1.6 W/m2 at 100 cm distance and a total PPFD (photosynthetic photon flux density) of 8.2 µmole/m2sec, the PIXI Plant Grow light is ideal for a wide variety of household plants. With peaks at the 450 nm blue and 650 nm red wavelengths, the PIXI light promotes chlorophyll absorption.



Many High Bay fixtures in the local high school gymnasium, shopping mall, enclosed swimming pool, convention hall or any large interior space are still equipped with energy guzzling metal halide or high pressure sodium lamps. The new PIXI LED High Bay round luminaires with a diameter of about 16 inches are available in 100W, 150W and 200W ratings producing 12,500 lumens, 18,400 lumens and 23,000 lumens, respectively, in 5000K of daylight white with efficacy rating of up to 127 lm/W. DLC-rated (DesignLights Consortium) and IP (ingress protection) tested to IP65, PIXI High Bays are dust proof and water proof to low pressure water jets.



For over three years, PIXI Lighting has led the lighting industry with its very slim (just over half-inch thickness) troffer-replacement luminaire line due to its unique built-in driver that can be surface-mounted on any flat or hard surface from walls to ceilings and concrete to brick, suspended like a pendant, put into T-grids, surrounded with decorative wood trim or flushed into drywall. Architecturally blending into contemporary or traditional designs, Pixi luminaires use the same edge-lit LED technology found in premium high definition televisions to provide smooth, even, energy-efficient light without glare, flicker or hot spots.



The patented Pixi FlatLight ensures optimal light distribution and white uniformity that is cost-effective and aesthetically pleasing. Encased in powder coated, cold-rolled steel with included slide-and-lock steel mounting plates, Pixi luminaires are rugged, durable and long-lasting. For 2016, they are now available in 2700K, 3000K or 4000K CCT (or warm and cool) versions in 1 -foot-by-1 foot, 1-foot-by-2 foot, 2-foot-by-2 foot and 1-foot-by-4-foot sizes with some models with beveled edges.



About Pixi Lighting

PIXI Lighting, located in Irvine, CA, was established to provide products that combine a passion for art and refinement with the innovative science of LED technology. The result of this distinctive technology is a unique line of lighting fixtures for residential and commercial applications that provides warm or neutral, natural light in the form of a flat, sleek and versatile design.



PIXI Lighting transforms the centuries-old "light fixture/replaceable lamp" business model into a cutting- edge, technology savvy enterprise featuring thin and flat, solid state, all-in-one lighting devices that combine long-lasting, energy-efficient LED modules, practical and fashion-forward designs, and modern digital features and functionality. All products are manufactured without the use of mercury or lead, reinforcing PIXI Lighting's eco-friendly principles and values.



For more information on Pixi Lighting please visit http://www.pixilighting.com.