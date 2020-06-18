Pixlr Is Now Available in 26 Languages for Easier Photo Editing.

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --Leading global creative ecosystem, INMAGINE Group has announced a new update on one of its core products, Pixlr, a cloud-based image editing tool. Pixlr X and Pixlr E are now accessible in multiple languages to allow non-English speaking users to navigate better and edit easier on its photo editing suite. This initiative is in line with Pixlr's commitment to making designs smarter, faster, easier and more accessible for both creative professionals and enthusiasts around the world.



With the new launch, Pixlr X and Pixlr E are now localized for users in multiple languages namely Bahasa Indonesia, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Tagalog, Thai, Turkish, Vietnamese, Serbian, Romanian, Croatian, Czech, Greek, Danish, Finnish and Polish - with more new languages to be added in the near future.



"Translating the powerful editing suite into multiple languages is just one of the many ways we're making Pixlr even more user-friendly. We want people to know that design is so much faster and easier today with the right tools, especially when it's available in their local language too," said Stephanie Sitt, CEO of INMAGINE.



Pixlr X and Pixlr E are integrated with AI-powered editing tools to help users modify their images easily with effects from cutouts to crops and auto-exposure. Amongst its many innovative tools in the editing suite is the propriety AI background remover tool which intelligently cuts out backgrounds in one click, enabling users to replace backgrounds in seconds.



Pixlr can be switched to a language of choice by clicking on the green globe icon located on the top right-hand corner of the website.



About Pixlr

The brainchild of Swedish developer Ola Sevandersson, Pixlr was introduced in August 2008 to enable everyone to create, edit and share images online with ease. In 2011, Autodesk, Inc. acquired Pixlr to enhance its image editing products and successfully boosted its overall users to millions worldwide.



Today, Pixlr is an integral part of the INMAGINE creative ecosystem that aims to make design easy and accessible to all. Since the acquisition in 2017, the world's most widely used cloud and mobile photo editing suite have garnered tens of millions of monthly users and is currently leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionize content creation.



In 2019, Pixlr Market was launched in line with the ecosystem's promise to deliver smarter, faster and easier design experience for the creative community. Subscribers enjoy seamless access to intelligent editing tools and unlimited design assets, enabling creative edits on a whole new level.

http://www.pixlr.com



About INMAGINE

INMAGINE is a creative ecosystem powered by design, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship. Our mission is to make design smarter, faster and easier for everyone using artificial intelligence and data analytics to simplify the creative process. Inmagine's 20-year track record is built on strong value propositions, community focus, and unique insights into the creative industry. Our primary brands include 123RF.com, Pixlr.com and Designs.ai.

https://www.inmagine.com/