Pixlr Joins Apple, Google, and Microsoft in the Malaysian MOE DELIMa 2.0 Platform

Singapore, Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2022 --Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd), a leading developer of photo editing and design tools announces Pixlr's inclusion in the Malaysian Ministry of Education DELIMa 2.0 (Digital Education Learning Initiative Malaysia) platform.



Joining the ranks of tech companies such as Apple, Google and Microsoft, this makes Pixlr accessible to millions of Malaysian pupils and teachers via the Pixlr for Education program.



Pixlr for Education is a global initiative that aims to equip the next generation of content creators with the most up-to-date knowledge, skills, and tools in AI-assisted content creation and creative entrepreneurship.



Simon Dayton, Director, Learning & Development of Pixlr said, "With localized content such as video courses, lesson plans, webinars and a track to certification, Pixlr opens the opportunity for teachers and students to utilize and maximize next-level content creation in today's fast and competitive digital world."



This significant step provides educators and pupils around the country with great opportunities to register for free access to a suite of photo editors and design tools. Pixlr for Education gives those in academic line full access to Pixlr's web tools, such as Pixlr X and E, vast editing tools as well as existing and future AI tools.



Being integrated into the world's largest implementation of Google Workspace for education, Pixlr plans to run community engagement, workshops, and campaigns in order to upskill five million Malaysians with digital design skills.



With more than 10 million monthly users from around the world, Pixlr is well positioned to equip students with good graphic design and content creation skills to be more employable in Malaysia and the global market.



About DELIMa

Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia (DELIMa) was introduced by Malaysian Ministry of Education (MOE) as a digital education platform to enable all schools to be part of the digital learning ecosystem since 2019. DELIMa is averaging 1.6 million active users in 2021-2022, with 440,000 teachers and 2.7 million pupils in the system.

https://delima.moe-dl.edu.my/