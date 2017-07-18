Pizza Machine Announces Its Revolutionary Launch of Italian Restaurants in Hollywood Florida and Cooper City Florida

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Pizza Machine is glad to announce its revolutionary launch of Italian Restaurants offering local pizza delivery, while catering in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Cooper City, Weston & Miramar, Florida. One can now easily order pizza online.



Whether it is a family gathering or a corporate event, Pizza Machine takes pride for their excellent service and hospitality to take care of hungry guests. Right from preparing many to accommodating one's needs, they are all set to offer the best possible catering service to their customers with finesse and ease. In addition to pizza, for which they are popular, they also offer wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps, pasta, Italian entrees, and desserts. Their pizza restaurants offer top quality foods for great prices. To order the best dish, one can call at their emergency number. The pizza boys will right be there within a matter of minutes.



With over 25 years in the industry, they are now in their 3rd generation! They have gone above and beyond both expectations and competitions, thanks to variety, speed of service, and quality. They use a special blend of the best premium mozzarella cheeses from around the world to provide a mouth watering delicacy. One of the basic ingredients of a delicious pizza is tomatoes which are imported from the San Joaquin Valley, which are picked and packed fresh while the pasta itself is imported from Italy.



The expert chefs at Pizza Machine possess years of experience and expertise that they utilize in preparing mouth watering experience for the customers. Some of their special dishes include couscous, feta and mint with strawberries over mix green salad, shrimp scampi over fettuccine pasta and more.



For more information on Italian restaurants in Hollywood Florida and Cooper City Florida, visit http://www.pizzamachineonline.com or call them at 954-437-3333 to place an order.



