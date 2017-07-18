Pizza Machine Celebrates 25 Years of Catering in Hollywood Florida and Pembroke Pines Florida

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2017 --Pizza Machine is celebrating 25 years of service as one of the South Florida's oldest pizzerias. Recently, they have announced the launch of their Italian restaurants in Hollywood Florida and Cooper City Florida that will offer local pizza delivery at affordable prices. The idea behind this launch is to spread the business as well as make the dish even more popular across the world.



Pizza is a popular dish across the world. From family gatherings to business events, pizza finds a place in the main course. This is something really fascinating. Topped with fresh and pure vegetables and spices, pizza has truly become a nutritious food item. Adults love it. Children love it. So does the elderly. It is spicy and delicious. This is where Pizza Machine takes pride.



With more than 25 years of experience, they are now in their 3rd generation. Over the years, they have served millions of food connoisseurs who crave for pizza for its opulent smell and mouth watering delicacy. They are always one step ahead in terms of variety, speed of service and quality. In order to enhance the quality and taste of pizza, they use special ingredients - one of which is the best premium mozzarella cheeses from around the world.



To maintain the taste and quality, they also use tomatoes and pasta which are imported from San Joaquin Valley and Italy respectively. They also make sure that the vegetables they use are pure and fresh. They also offer a school lunch catering program. Besides pizza, they are experts in preparing wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps, pasta, Italian entrees, and desserts. All such items are nicely cooked and served for great prices.



For more information and details on catering in Hollywood Florida and Pembroke Pines Florida, visit http://www.pizzamachineonline.com/.



About Pizza Machine

Pizza Machine been in the area for over 25 years and is now in its 3rd generation! They are a step above their competition in variety, speed of service, and quality.