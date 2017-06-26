Pizza Machine Celebrates 25 Years of Takeout and Delivery of Hot and Fresh Pizza in Miramar and Hollywood Florida

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2017 --Pizza Machine, is one of the best-known places to call for a pizza delivery in Weston and Hollywood Florida and is celebrating 25 years of their success. The pizza restaurant has been delivering their oven fresh, smoking hot and delicious pizza and satisfying not only the hungry stomachs but also the hearts of hundreds of pizza lovers. The company takes pride in churning out delicious and hot pizzas that are made from only the best ingredients, special blend of the best premium mozzarella cheeses that are carefully picked from across the world. The pasta is imported from Italy, and the tomatoes are from the San Joaquin Valley, all hand-picked and packed to retain freshness.



The menu for pizza from Pizza Machine is an extensive one, and pizza lovers can treat their taste buds to a wide range of combinations. All the pizzas are available in Medium, Large and XXL sizes. The ones with the primary focus is on The Works which include pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, extra cheese. The White Pizza is a no sauce pizza that includes pepperoni, sausage, ham, black olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, extra cheese. The others on the list include the Chicken Parmesan Pizza, Pesto Pizza, Alfredo Pizza, 5 Meat Pizza and more.



Order a fresh and hot pizza in Miramar and Hollywood FL today at 954-437-3333. To order online, please visit http://www.pizzamachineonline.com/



About Pizza Machine

Pizza Machine is one of the famous places to order pizza in Miramar and Hollywood FL. They also deliver pizzas apart from wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads, wraps, pasta, Italian entrees, and desserts.