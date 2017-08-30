Pizza Machine Offers Catering in Hollywood and Weston Florida

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --Pizza Machine, one of the finest places to order a local pizza in Hollywood and Cooper City Florida dished out their specialties at a fund raiser in Hollywood just a few days back. The pizza outlet is one of the best places to order and grab delicious and yummy, creamy pizzas with the most extensive choices of toppings. Freshly baked with the finest ingredients that are all carefully handpicked and exported from various corners of the world. From the cheese to the tomatoes that go into preparing the base sauce are fresh and carefully chosen so that the flavor is not compromised at any point in time. While catering for the fund raiser, Pizza Machine Online served everything hot and fresh as like right from the oven. Not only that, they served an extensive platter that included garlic rolls, salads, pasta, foot long subs, wraps, and desserts.



Clients are very happy with Pizza Machine Online. The order is delivered on time and prepared to the perfect specifications. The organizers at the fund raiser were happy and contended that the quantity was just accurate for the crowd that turned up for the event. There was no shortage as Pizza Machine had a surplus. The tailor-made menu did not take the time to satiate the hunger as well as the taste buds. They arranged for the delivery, preparing and setting it all up without asking for the slightest of help from the organizers.



As they celebrate their grand 25 years in the industry, Pizza Machine Online are giving away coupons that can get one great price off on selected items. They provide catering in Hollywood and Weston Florida for company lunch and dinners, rehearsal dinner, wedding reception, sweet 16, baby shower, birthday parties and more.



About Pizza Machine

With more than 25 years in the industry, Pizza Machine Online is the premier provider of local pizza in Hollywood and Cooper City FL. They also offer catering for fund raisers, birthday parties, company lunch and dinner and other events.