Pizza Pocket Hoodie Kickstarter Campaign Goes Viral Worldwide

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2019 --The Pizza Pocket Hoodie, the world's first hoodie that can cleanly hold a slice of pizza and keep it warm for hours has officially gone viral all over the world. The hoodie was first posted late February on Kickstarter.com, a crowdfunding platform dedicated to fund unique and creative ideas.



The campaign surpassed its goal only three days after the project was posted. Within minutes of the campaign being published it got the attention of Mike Pomranz, a writer for the prestigious Food and Wine Magazine, who said: "Where was this invention when I needed it".



Media coverage quickly followed by hundreds of online publications, podcasts, local Television and radio stations throughout the United States, Mexico and as far as Japan.



The project continued to gain the attention of several celebrities and bloggers even weeks after meeting its funding goal. Emmy award winners Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest gifted the Pizza Pocket Hoodie to actress Keira Knightley on their day time television show Kelly and Ryan. "That's amazing" said Keira Knightley as Ryan Seacrest demonstrated how the Pizza Pocket Hoodie functioned.



Emmy award winner Pee-Wee Herman, a fictional character portrayed by American comedian Paul Reubens posted on his website peewee.com about the Pizza Pocket hoodie. Shortly after, the hoodie was featured in a full segment on Good Morning America where the whole cast excitedly hoped for the projects success. "You'll never have to worry about eating cold pizza again" said Dan Harris, a correspondent for ABC News and Co-Anchor of the popular morning show.



As of March 18, with only 10 days left on the campaign, the project is 142% funded and it's predicted to get to over 200% of its goal according to Kicktraq.com, a website that tracks the progress of Kickstarter campaigns.



"All this attention is proof that my novelty hoodie is something that the world didn't know they needed" Said Mike H., the college graduate who developed the functional fashion garment and the creator of ScrapTownUSA, an Instagram/Facebook/Twitter account that concentrates on satire and parody and is the social media persona behind the Pizza Pocket Hoodie.



The Pizza Pocket Hoodie is a patent pending sweatshirt that features a screen printed pizza image and a zipper pocket that contains a removable, insulated, food-grade and washable pouch located on the chest area, that can hold a slice of pizza and keep it warm for several hours.



This innovation in apparel design was not only created to allow pizza enthusiasts to openly show their love for their favorite food, but was created for it's functional design allowing users to hold any other edible in the front zipper pocket, which also serves as a sure conversation starter. The pouch can also be used separately as a pizza lunch box to conveniently carry your slices around without being exposed to the elements.



For more information about the Pizza Pocket Hoodie, contact Mike at info@thepizzapocket.com or visit the Kickstarter page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/pizzapocket/pizza-pocket-hoodie-keeps-your-pizza-closer-than-e?ref=bc7syc