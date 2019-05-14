Pizza Restaurant Now Accepting New Catering Clients

Conshohocken, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2019 --Tony Roni's, a friendly neighborhood pizza shop throughout the Greater Philadelphia area, is now accepting new requests for catered events. Tony Roni's, known for serving great food with great attitude, offers full-service catering options for events of all kinds.



Tony Roni's catering goes beyond that of a typical pizzeria; with over 21 years of experience, they've mastered catering, making everything from scratch and tailoring catered menus to their customers' unique needs. They provide for catering needs of all sizes, whether it's one tray or a full-service catered party. Tony Roni's Neighborhood Kitchen has experience catering for a wide range of events, from corporate retreats to at-home family get togethers.



Tony Roni's has locations in Bala Cynwyd, Conshohocken, Drexel Hill, Havertown, Mt. Ephraim, Roxborough, Ridley Park, and Spring House, but can deliver and cater throughout the Philadelphia Tri-State area. They can even accommodate same-day orders for last minute customers.



Tony Roni's has years of experience in the restaurant and catering business, but is excited to welcome new catering clients. "We love catering our customers' special events," said Ryan, a spokesperson for the company, "so we're happy to open up to new catering opportunities. Catering orders can be placed by calling your local Tony Roni's, contacting us via email, or by filling out the simple catering order form on our website."



About Tony Roni's

Tony Roni's is a neighborhood pizzeria, serving families and companies in their community. With nine locations throughout the Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery, and Delaware Counties, Tony Roni's prides itself on providing a friendly establishment with great food for its community to come together.



Tony Roni's Pizza

200 West Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428

(610) 825-4700

https://tonyronis.com/