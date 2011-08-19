MyReviewsNow Shop at Home Introduces a New Program for Pizza Recipes

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2011 --MyReviewsNow Shop at Home announces its affiliation with "Secrets from Inside the Pizzeria." This new e-book takes pizza lovers "behind the scenes" of the best pizzerias in the world, revealing their secrets and sharing the knowledge that they have acquired through years of experience. Author Bev Collins, a former pizza researcher for a top pizza company, has educated clients worldwide in the art of pizza-making. Bev not only shares delicious pizza recipes, but also industry secrets. Every ingredient and step in the pizza-making process is detailed in an easy-to-read, step-by-step format. The secrets revealed in this book set professionally-made pizzas apart from typical homemade ones. "Secrets From Inside The Pizzeria" is the missing link between great pizza recipes and great pizzas.



This 71 page e-book contains a wealth of expert techniques, tips, and industry secrets. Bev has picked the brains of flour, sauce, and cheese manufacturers and tells what she's learned. "Secrets" also covers handy shopping skills that help amateur pizza artists get the best ingredients available at the lowest price. Also revealed are how small but crucial details such as mixing the dough, creating a sauce, and placing the toppings make a huge difference in the finished product. These pizza recipes tips and others are finally given the attention they deserve in this e-book.



Even the art of tossing and stretching a pizza crust like a professional, which is among the industry's best-kept secrets, is demonstrated step-by-step in the downloadable bonus video that comes with the e-book. Coupled with the e-book, this 1 hour and 20 minute video makes a foolproof system that revolutionizes pizza recipes and pizza-making! Satisfied customers, many of whom have been making pizza at home for years, are singing the praises of Bev Collins and her collection of pizza recipes. New and experienced pizza-makers alike are turning out the best looking, best tasting pizzas they have ever tasted right in their own homes.



Thanks to "Secrets" people are serving beautiful, delicious pizzas to delighted family members and friends who can hardly believe that they weren't delivered from the best pizzeria in town. Some customers have even found the confidence to open their own pizza restaurants based on the knowledge and skills that they have acquired through reading this e-book.



No more wasting time, ingredients, and calories on mediocre homemade pizzas. Everything home cooks want and need to know-- from purchasing the perfect equipment and ingredients, mastering top-secret techniques of New York's most renowned pizza makers, to preparing the oven for baking — are detailed step-by-step. Now pizza enthusiasts can create the homemade pizza they crave without sacrificing the taste and quality of a professional pie. The word is out, and the mysteries of perfect pizza are mysteries no more! "Secrets From Inside The Pizzeria" gives readers the inside track to making pizzas that truly deliver.



Bev Collins' years of experience creating and testing pizzas for one of the world's largest pizza chains has been distilled into one amazing, affordable e-book that will forever change home pizza-making. The "Secrets From Inside The Pizzeria" e-book and free instructional video are available for the special price of $39.95 and come with a 100 percent money-back guarantee.



For more information regarding pizza recipes, please visit MyReviewsNow.net Shop At Home.