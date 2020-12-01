Pizzaware Launches New Pizza Blog Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2020 --Pizzaware, a pizza blog, has announced the launch of their new website. The site will cover everything and anything about pizza for their readers. The new website features a mobile friendly design, making it easier to navigate for users on their phones.



Pizza is one of the most popular and versatile foods on the planet, with different styles, toppings, and variations across the globe. The new website provides users with information and answers to common questions about pizza like, Who Invented Pizza? and What's the Best Dough for Making Pizza? The site will also feature recipes, reviews and how to's.



When asked about the inspiration for the site, a spokesperson has said, "We are a group of pizza enthusiasts who enjoy writing about and eating pizza! The site was simply inspired by a love of pizza."



One of the most interesting things about the Pizzaware site is their ranking of pizza places across the country. Using data from Yelp and Google Business, Pizzaware has compiled the best pizza restaurants for each city and state in the US. Be sure to look up your town to see if they've ranked the best pizzerias near you!



About Pizzaware

Pizzaware is a website dedicated to pizza lovers everywhere. They publish all things pizza: homemade pizza recipes, fun facts, news, and pizza reviews weekly. Be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest to stay in the loop!



Pizzaware

pizzaware.com

info@pizzaware.com