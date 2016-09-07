PJD Innovative Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Products for Grilling, Spicing, and Sipping

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Phyllis Doherty is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TheSpiceAndGrillCaffe.com. The website offers a wide variety of products for grilling and spicing including an assortment of spices and spice rubs, specialized barbeque utensils and sauces, and specialty coffees and teas as well as accessories to go along with them. Doherty is a foodie herself and was inspired by her love of enticing flavors and experimentation with food. She has an undying love of chocolate, coffee, tea, and the things that bring out the best flavor in food, as these things strike within her heart. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Doherty wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can fully experience the soothing comfort of a hot cup of tea or add some delicious southern flare to their next dinner meal.



There are many excellent spice and grill products featured within the merchandise of TheSpiceAndGrillCaffe.com. The website carries items including baking essentials such as cooking sprayers and dispensers; barbeque and grilling items like camping cookware sets and dry rub shakers; Cajun and Creole recipes and marinades; spice organizers; salt and pepper sets; spice racks; and more. In the future, Doherty plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include barbeque grills and smokers, baking utensils, and spice mixes. She plans to expand the spice selection to include the distinct flavors of Turmeric, Cinnamon, and Coriander. She hopes to also add specialty coffee and tea products such as flavored coffee and teas, herbal teas, tea infusers, and machines for espressos, lattes, and cappuccino. Doherty also plans on adding chocolate to the selection, particularly dark chocolate.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Doherty regarding each and every transaction made on TheSpiceAndGrillCaffe.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that is based on her own firsthand experience with bringing out the best flavor in food. The website features an attractive layout with a unique combination of spices and spice rubs as well as coffee and tea items so that customers can create their best meal experiences from beginning to end.



To complement the main website, Doherty is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheSpiceAndGrillReview.com. The blog will feature topics related to adding enticing flavor to every meal such as spice gift sets for any occasion, finding a good Cajun seasoning, and keeping your spices organized in pretty glass spice jars. Topics already covered include using delicious spice rubs for grilling and consulting Indian cooking guides for flavorful food. Doherty hopes to give valuable tips and information on the products available on the website and how to best use them when cooking.



