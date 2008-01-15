P.L. Thomas Signs Distribution Deal With Ganeden Biotech for Probiotic Ingredient, GanedenBC30 (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086)

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2008 -- GanedenBC30 (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086) is a kosher, self-affirmed GRAS certified high-survivability strain of the probiotic, Bacillus coagulans. In addition to food products, GanedenBC30 is currently used in a broad range of applications including dietary supplements, animal health products, feminine hygiene and topical applications. GanedenBC30 is unique because it is shielded by a natural organic layer which protects the probiotic cells from the harsh manufacturing processes, do not require refrigeration and survive gastric acidity. Overall, GanedenBC30 has shown to be heartier than other probiotic strains and exhibits excellent stability, offering more flexibility in manufacturing and delivery systems.



“GanedenBC30 can be baked, boiled, frozen and squeezed into virtually any food and beverage application,” commented Andy Lefkowitz, Ganeden’s President and CEO. “Partnering with an industry leader such as PLT will enable us to broaden the applications of GanedenBC30 into more functional foods and beverages. The experience, knowledge and high standard of quality that P.L. Thomas brings to the table further support our commitment to provide a superior probiotic ingredient,” Lefkowitz said.



Paul Flowerman, President of PLT, explained, “Until we were introduced to GanedenBC30, we did not believe that a probiotic could be a viable ingredient in mainstream, high volume foods and beverages because every strain we looked at was so fragile. The self-affirmed GRAS status, cost effectiveness and survivability under harsh processing conditions make GanedenBC30 a revolutionary product uniquely suitable for a wide range of food and beverage applications. We are proud to partner with the Ganeden Biotech team who add a strong commitment to science, intellectual property and safety to their passionate efforts to make GanedenBC30 an industry standard.”



About Ganeden Labs

Established in 2006, Ganeden Labs is the licensing and development division of Ganeden Biotech, making proprietary, patented probiotic technology available for use in innovative products in a wide range of industries. Ganeden maintains an extensive intellectual property portfolio with patent and trademark protection for an array of technologies all over the world. GanedenBC30 and its related patents are available for license in a wide variety of applications.



About Ganeden Biotech

Founded in 1997, Ganeden Biotech Inc. is a consumer healthcare company based in Cleveland, Ohio that features a popular line of over-the-counter, products under the brand names Sustenex, Digestive Advantage, and Clearly Confident. Ganeden’s oral products including Sustenex and Digestive Advantage contain GanedenBC30, a patented strain of Bacillus coagulans.



About P.L. Thomas

P.L. Thomas, a New Jersey based ingredient supplier, offers more than fifty years of innovation in securing reliable, high quality raw materials for the food/functional food and nutrition industries. PLT specializes in fruit and vegetable extracts, natural colors and flavors, clinically-supported botanical extracts, probiotics and fermentation ingredients and novel delivery systems.

