Plaintiffs Can Sink Their Claims with Careless Social Media Use

Melbourne, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --When it comes to getting necessary compensation for injuries sustained at the fault of others, there are a few pitfalls that can result in losing the case. Social media accounts provide a wealth of information about their users, meaning that the attorneys on the other side will not hesitate to use them. As a result, said individuals should exercise increased care and consideration when it comes to their social media use, while in the middle of their cases. They may even want to give some serious thought to stopping their use altogether for the duration of the case.



First, plaintiffs should refrain from posting content that could cast doubt upon their claims. This could include anything posted in the past that could to be misconstrued to suggest that the claim is false, or that there is a false causality between the sustained injury and the accident itself. Secondly, plaintiffs should ask friends and relatives to refrain from posting about them, while they are in the middle of a case. The content posted on the social media are just as open to use by attorneys as the plaintiff's own accounts, and again can be misconstrued to suggest a false claim.



When it comes to social media, there are a lot of problems that can arise in the case and cause the plaintiff to lose. Any plaintiff concerned about their chances, should not hesitate to contact a skilled and experienced attorney such as those found at Sinclair Law for recommendations about what they should be doing to maximize their chances of receiving just compensation for hospital bills, lost wages, etc.



