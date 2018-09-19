New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2018 --According to Market Research, the Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market is accounted for $414.44 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,266.59 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2026.



Rising demand from automotive sector, growing R&D expenditure for commercializing planar SOFC technology and increasing support for alternative power generation technologies from governments across the world are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, the longer start-up time and high capital investment are few factors restraining the growth of the market.



Planar solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) is a flat, thin ceramic plate that converts the chemical energy of a fuel into electricity with least amount emissions. It offers a clean, low-pollution technology to electrochemically generate electricity at high efficiencies, since their efficiencies are not limited by the Carnot cycle of a heat engine. These fuel cell technologies have many advantages over traditional energy conversion systems including high efficiency, consistency, modularity, fuel compliance, and very low levels of NOx and SOx emissions.



Based on Application, Stationary power is that which produces energy, with the possibility of supplementary heat, from a source which cannot be moved. Stationary SOFC power plants are the stack module containing the SOFC stack aggregate and the related peripherals. It has been presented that 21–75% of the systems' total cost can be due to the stack module. One system being developed to change the way energy is produced and distributed is the combined heat and power (CHP) system.



Based on geography, Europe is estimated to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is due to rising need for alternative electric power generation technologies and increasing preference towards distributed power generation.



Some of the key Players in the Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market:

-Fuel Cell Energy,

-Bloom Energy Corporation,

-Protonex Technology Corporation,

-SOFC Power S.P.A,

-Topsoe Fuel Cell,

-Aisin Seiki Corporation Limited,

-Ultra Electronics,

-Watt Fuel Cell Corporation,

-Convion Fuel Cells Ltd.,

-Hexis AG,

-Ceres Power Holdings PLC.,

-Delphi, Accumentrics Corporation,

-Staxera Sunfire Gmbh

-Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited



Components Covered:

- Manifold

- Planar Cell

- Separator Plate

- Seal

- Other Components



Applications Covered:

- Portable

- Stationary

- Transportation



Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Few Points – Table of Content:



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Component

6 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Application

7 Global Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling