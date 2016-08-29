Planet Cabinets Reports Increase in Kitchen and Bathroom Remodeling

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Planet Cabinets, a one-stop kitchen/bathroom remodeling business in Chicago, is pleased to announce that spending on kitchen and bathroom remodels has increased. More customers have been visiting its showroom, the company says, and also receive help with ideas and measurements. A Houzz & Home survey in 2015 confirms this trend. By tracking 120,000 participants, this found that spending on such remodeling projects rose 12 percent over the year before.



The most common home remodel project is the kitchen. Others include bathrooms, living rooms, and even windows and roofing. People have noted that having the time and money were motivations to renovate their homes. A quarter of renovations followed a new home purchase. Another trend is that projects have gotten larger in scope, and buyers are often choosing a property that can be renovated rather than one that's perfect.



Other trends, and which Planet Cabinets has seen, include renovations by those looking to sell their home. Homeowners are also willing to spend, as about a third do not set a budget, while one-third of others exceed their budget. As early as last October, the Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity, by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, expectations for increased home improvement spending were expressed for 2016.



Home improvements have indeed been on the rise, with kitchens and bathrooms up on the list. Planet Cabinets offers free consultations, in its showroom or the customer's home. It also offers lower prices than leading stores in the Chicago area. Customers can visit the showroom by appointment.



An online form is available to schedule design consultations. To learn more and contact the company, visit Planet Cabinets online at http://planetcabinets.com/.



