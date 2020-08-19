Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2020 --Creating an outdoor kitchen in South Florida is a trend that is very popular. People love the South Florida lifestyle for its pleasant weather and outdoor living. That is why couples and families plan an outdoor kitchen when they move into a new home. Whether an outdoor kitchen already exists or one needs to be created, Trimline Design Center can complete the project for residents of Miami, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Key Largo, Kendall, and the surrounding areas. Large and small parties look forward to spending time in the natural setting of an outdoor kitchen.



The staff at Trimline Design Center is well versed on creating outdoor kitchens for any style and size back yard in Palmetto Bay, Key Largo, Kendall, Coral Gables, and the surrounding areas. The designers will work to create an outdoor kitchen that exudes style, functionality, and a natural look to fit in with the outdoor backdrop. To give the outdoor kitchen a finished appearance, the designers will also include custom outdoor cabinets and an outdoor bar, to make your outdoor kitchen a space where friends and family will want to spend time. The designers at Trimline Design Center will take the Florida weather into consideration. Creating an outdoor kitchen to withstand the blistering sun, wind, rain and potential hurricanes is one of the main goals of the staff. To deal with the elements, water-resistant cabinetry, such as stainless steel, marine-grade polymer, and teak, can be used when creating outdoor kitchens.



The outdoor kitchens built by Trimline Design Center are created to last through any weather, showing their durability. Whether a full outdoor kitchen, with water-resistant cabinetry, is wanted or a smaller outdoor kitchen consisting of a grill and small counter space is needed, the designers at Trimline Design Center will create the outdoor kitchen which suits each family's needs in Miami, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Key Largo, Kendall, and Coral Gables. Creating an outdoor kitchen brings down the fourth, making the outdoor space another room of the house. For more information on outdoor kitchens, contact Trimline Design Center at 305-666-7609 or visit www.trimlinedesign.com.



About Trimline Design Center

For more than 50 years, the staff at Trimline Design Center has always kept the client in mind when creating rooms. Whether a kitchen, office, laundry room, or outdoor kitchen, the staff always keeps the client's style and cost in mind, for families in South Florida.