Planning, Budgeting, and Professional Expertise Are Essential to Commercial Building Projects

Edmonton, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2020 --New commercial building projects, including commercial renovations in Edmonton, are a significant investment. Deciding to move forward on one is not something you should take lightly or without consultation with professionals.



"We specialize in commercial renovations and construction projects. The first thing a business owner should do is create a budget, secure financing, and work with a contractor and project manager that is experienced and trustworthy," said David Pourde, Owner of Invicta Construction in Edmonton.



While creating a budget is essential, Pourde advises adding a contingency budget of at least 5 to ten percent to cover the cost of unforeseen problems. A professional commercial building contractor can help you prepare the budget by detailing all the costs in their written estimate. Once your budget is complete, it should be reviewed by your bank.



The budget should include all the little details. Lighting, security systems, landscaping, and energy efficiency investments are examples of things to consider. The more detailed your planning is, the less likely you will need to spend on changes now or later. Including these details will also help you stay on budget.



"In a perfect world, these big commercial building projects would run without a hitch, but that is not the reality. It would be best if you prepared both financially and mentally for the what-if scenarios. Then if there are surprises, you're ready to solve them quickly," said Pourde.



Once the plan and budget are in place and financing is secure, commercial building permit applications should be submitted. Building permits are required for new developments and retrofits, electricity, plumbing, gas, and other aspects of the project. A professional contractor will often include obtaining permits in their services and fees.



They will also take care of hiring, scheduling, and managing sub-trades as part of the building team. In the planning stages, an architect and interior designer should be involved. Becoming acquainted with your contractor and building team will make resolving conflicts easier for commercial renovations in Edmonton. It will reduce errors, miscommunication, and any issues escalating.



"We also advise that business owners make a plan for how their business will operate during construction. Whether the renovation is happening in their current location, or they're expanding in a different location, they need to fit handling this project into their day-to-day without their actual business suffering," said Pourde.



Invicta Construction is a RenovationFind Certified commercial renovation company located in Edmonton, Alberta, and they also serve the surrounding areas. Their mission is to exceed customer expectations by providing high-quality work, personalized customer service, and transparent project management that takes the stress out of a significant commercial building project.



