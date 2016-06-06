Plano Cosmetic Surgeon Offers Latest Technique for Breast Augmentation Procedure for Better Results, Minimal Scarring

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2016 --Patients in Plano, TX now have access to one of the most advanced methods for breast augmentation at Advanced Surgical Arts under the care of Dr. Doohi Lee. Dr. Lee is one of very few cosmetic surgeons in the area to offer the Trans-Umbilical Breast Augmentation procedure (TUBA) that provides patients with more desirable results and minimal scarring.



Standard breast augmentation procedures are generally performed using incisions on the breast, typically around the areola or in the crease or fold of the breast. While skilled surgeons are able to minimize excessive scarring of these incisions, patients are still left with noticeable scars from the procedure. With the TUBA procedures, patients do not have any scarring left on their breast. Instead, the procedure utilizes a small incision in the belly button and the implant is placed in the breast by traveling from the belly button through the fatty tissue of the abdomen. This advanced procedure produces a very natural look with invisible scarring.



Because the TUBA procedure does not require an incision on the breast, patients are able to heal faster with a much less painful recovery period. It also eliminates the risk of scarring complications like infections or excessive scar tissue. Overall, the procedure offers numerous advantages for patients over the standard method of breast augmentation.



Dr. Lee works with each patient individually to determine if they are good candidates for this procedure and to discuss the specific results they desire from the procedure. Dr. Lee is known for helping patients achieve the unique results they desire that fit their preferences and body type.



The TUBA procedure is just one of many cosmetic procedures Dr. Lee offers for patients in Plano, TX to help improve their appearance and self-confidence. In addition to breast augmentation, Dr. Lee also provides liposuction, facial rejuvenation procedures, vein care, Botox, and dermal fillers, along with skin rejuvenation procedures using advanced laser technology.



About Dr. Doohi Lee

Dr. Lee has more than a decade of experience in cosmetic surgery and began his practice with offering minimally invasive vein surgery in 2006. Throughout his career, he has expanded his service offering to include a variety of other procedures to help patients look and feel their best. He utilizes both traditional and holistic approaches to medicine, taking into consideration the patient's overall health and entire wellbeing.



For more information about Dr. Doohi Lee or the Trans-Umbilical Breast Augmentation procedure he offers for patients in the Plano, TX area, please visit www.advsurgicalarts.com.