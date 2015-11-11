Plano, TX Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Doohi Lee Offers Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures to Enhance Beauty or Reduce Chronic Pain

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Dr. Doohi Lee of Advanced Surgical Arts in Plano, TX is helping local patients improve their look and quality of life without having to undergo major surgery under general anesthesia. Dr. Lee is highly trained in both cosmetic and vein surgery, and as such, offers patients a variety of minimally invasive procedures such as chronic pain reduction, nerve surgery, painful scar removal, varicose vein surgery, as well as those focused on cosmetics such as minimally invasive facelifts, dermal fillers, light therapy for skin, and more.



With these minimally invasive surgeries, patients of Dr. Lee don't have to resort to major surgery just to look the way they want to. Although Dr. Lee does offer traditional cosmetic procedures under general anesthesia, many patients simply don't have the time available to recover from such a procedure. For others, major surgeries may be cost prohibitive. With minimally invasive procedures, patients only require local anesthesia and at most, just a few days of downtime to achieve long lasting results in a more affordable way.



Patients who are looking to rejuvenate their facial appearance can take advantage of minimally invasive procedures offered by Dr. Lee such as the Silhouette Lift, Artefill injectable filler, Botox, and skin treatments such as broadband light phototherapy, MicroLaser peels, and fractional resurfacing therapy to improve skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles.



For those who are more concerned about pain management or reduction rather than cosmetic issues, Dr. Lee offers sclerotherapy and endovenous laser treatment for the removal and treatment of spider and varicose veins. Dr. Lee is also able to treat those struggling with nerve, scar, or diabetic foot pain using some of the latest technology.



Dr. Lee has advanced ultrasound expertise and uses this latest technology instead of conventional x-rays to diagnose the exact location of painful areas that need treatment. He is able to deliver utmost accuracy for treatment in a way that leaves little to no scarring.



Dr. Lee is internationally recognized as an expert in musculoskeletal and ultrasound techniques. He is a cosmetic and vein surgeon who has three board certifications from prestigious medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pain Management, the American Board of Radiology, and the American Board of Anti-Aging.



