Plant-Based TV Network Launches on Streaming Devices

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2019 --The Plant-Based Network (PBNet) announced today that it is raising funds via a rewards crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to produce and air more TV shows focused on the plant-based lifestyle and its benefits, including better health and a more sustainable planet. The company set out to raise $35,000 on Kickstarter to produce plant-based TV shows without meat, dairy or pharmaceutical commercials.



The Plant-Based Network recently launched on Nov 1st, 2019, World Vegan Day, on the Roku streaming platform, and will also be available on Apple TV and Amazon Fire by the end of December 2019. The lineup of lifestyle and entertainment shows are in multiple categories including cooking, travel, health, fitness, education, kids, music and shopping. Co-founder and CEO, Ronnie 'Tsunami' Gandiza, explained, "we wanted to create a safe place where people could watch entertaining TV shows without having to cover their eyes or cringe every time a meat, dairy or drug commercial popped up, which happens frequently on mainstream TV networks. We wanted a TV network that promoted positivity, inclusivity, fun and compassion as part of the plant-based lifestyle in order to help grow and accelerate the plant-based movement." TV shows that have already launched on the Plant-Based Network include The Vegan Roadie, Vegan Mashup, Nutrition Facts with Dr. Greger, EatMoveRest, The Skeptical Vegan, Pauli Broccoli and Friends, Give Peas a Chance, The Conscious Traveller, Ask Dr. Naik, What I Ate, and the Vegan Warrior Global Summit.



The Plant-Based Network also formed an Advisory Committee of top experts, leaders and influencers from different fields in the plant-based movement to provide advice and guidance. Members include Miyoko Schinner, Dr. Michael Greger, Howard Jacobson, Dr. Joel Kahn, Audery Lawson-Sanchez, Dr. Milton Mills, Katrina Fox, Dr. Will Tuttle, Dr. Priyumvada Naik, Sharon Palmer, Angela Jelita Richardson, Doug Schmidt, Shawn Stratton, Emilie Tan, Luke Tan, Gerardo Velez, Jasper Wilkins, Dawn Hilton-Williams, Dilip Barman, Sarina Farb, Helene Greenberg, Amie Hamlin, and Marie Frenette.



About Plant-Based Network

The Plant-Based Network was founded in 2019 in Charlotte, NC, and is a lifestyle and entertainment media distribution company dedicated to helping people to improve their health and create a more sustainable planet by learning about, transitioning to and living a plant-based lifestyle.