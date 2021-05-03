Plant-Forward Perfect for the Grill

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2021 --Spring is here and it is time to grill! But instead of seasoning hamburger patties, chefs and dietitians from Intermountain Healthcare are suggesting families try making sweet potato and quinoa cakes for a delicious, plant-forward option to boost your health.



Sweet Potato Quinoa Cakes are shaped like hamburger patties and can be grilled in a similar way or seared like a crab cake for a unique spin on a classic appetizer.



"This plant-forward, healthy option replaces animal proteins with vegetables including quinoa, which is a superfood packed with amino acids, and the sauce utilizes brown ghee," said Chef Christopher Delissio, executive chef de cuisine Intermountain Healthcare.



"The ghee not only adds a rich satiating flavor, but delivers an excellent source of heart-healthy vitamin E and aids in the absorption of the dish's other nutrients. It's a symbiotic culinary relationship."



For people seeking the plant-forward path, quinoa is one of the only alternatives to animal proteins that contains all the essential amino acids combined with a high-protein content.



Aside from the healthy quinoa, the dish is packed with other beneficial ingredients and tons of flavor. The dried peppers and browning of the ghee highlight techniques of concentrating flavors of ingredients to add excitement to a dish.



"This recipe is a great way to add plants to your diet, and a fun plant-forward addition to your next springtime dinner off the grill," Delissio said.



