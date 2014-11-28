Altamont, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2014 --Indian Creek Nursery is pleased to announce their new online plant nursery. At Indian Creek Nursery our sole purpose is to offer the public low prices, fast shipping and a large selection of shrubs, trees, and perennials. Here we take the time to make every customer feel like they are of the highest priority and offer them a large selection of high-quality plants to make their yard or business a showpiece.



Indian Creek Nursery is a sister site of Garden Delights. The convenience of shopping online has made online plant nurseries attractive to many customers. The growth in the industry has brought about the launch of Indian Creek Nursery where the prices and shipping costs are kept to a minimum. It allows the customer to order directly from the grower and not a wholesaler, effectively eliminating the middleman costs.



Indian Creek Nursery started back in 1923 with a farmer who wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and grow trees. As the first fall came he sold out of the saplings, he had grown, and his dream was realized. Indian Creek has now has over 3500 acres, and produces all its stock in house removing the middleman and by in return passing the savings on to its customers.



Indian Creek Nursery differs from other nurseries in that the same prices are offered to all clients. If a commercial landscaper places an order for a hundred Red Maple trees to create a masterpiece or a homeowner prefers 2-3 Red Maple trees to complete the desired look Indian Creek Nursery offers the same low prices to both customers. It is true that quantity discounts are offered when large numbers of trees or plants are ordered, but the same discounts are available to the homeowner or hobbyist and the commercial customer. Indian Creek Nursery does not require any client to have a landscaping license to place and order. Regardless of the amount of plants a customer purchases everyone is treated equally, and every customer is treated with the same high priority.



Indian Creek Nursery's new website is colorful and has everything arranged so that the client can quickly find what they are searching. If a customer prefers a Blue Bell perennial they can quickly locate the perennial tab on the top and see that each collection has the plants listed in alphabetical order for ease of navigation. The Blue Bells start at one plant but the more plants a customer buys, the more they can save. The customer can also choose to place their order now and have the order shipped in the spring. Once an order is placed Indian Creek Nursery will tag the order and send the plants whenever the customer prefers.



Indian Creek Nursery takes pride in making online plant shopping easy and convenient for anyone who chooses to purchase their plants from us.



"We are pleased to be affiliated with Indian Creek Nursery as their company has been well known and in business for over 56 years. They take pride in all of their customers and offer fast shipping and low prices to all. Our landscaping business could not survive without their superb quality." Robert L Wood – ACE Landscaping, NC



Homeowners, businesses, organizations or landscapers interested in high-quality plants at low affordable prices can contact Indian Creek Nursery at 931-692-4837 for more information or check out our new website at http://www.buylandscapingplants.com/



