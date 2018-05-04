Plant Powered Community Provides Education and Social Networking

Kansas City, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --Plant Powered Community is a new social media platform designed specifically for those interested in following a plant-based diet and lifestyle. This web-based platform will enable anyone interested in the plant-based world.



In addition to helping like-minded people connect with each other, the platform will also provide educational content. This will include things like recipes, restaurant reviews, research studies and more. The goal is to provide a one-stop shop that provides everything one would need to learn more about plant-based foods and where to find them.



It is not just those who follow the plant-based lifestyle that can benefit from the platform, but their friends and family members as well. Those who are not plant-based often have difficulty understanding the appeal and benefits of the lifestyle, so Plant Powered Community aims to make it easier for them to comprehend. Even lifelong carnivores can reap the benefits of the community, learning how to incorporate more plants into their diets, even if they choose to continue eating meat and other animal byproducts.



Plant Powered Community will also include a reward structure, letting users gain recognition from their peers for posting interesting content and performing other actions within the platform. As users fill their plant power meter, they'll become more influential on the platform, with even more users seeing their posts. There will also be dozens of badges that users can earn for various achievements.



Brands can benefit from the platform as well, giving them access to a captive audience for their products and services. Brands can specifically target plant-based food seekers far more easily than on traditional social networks, making their advertising more effective than ever.



To help launch the Plant Powered Community, its creators have started a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $25,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already generated more than $1,300 and will continue to run until May 17, 2018.



Campaign backers can receive their very first platform badge for contributions of just $5. For $10 or more, contributors will receive a 1,000-point boost to their initial plant power meter. Starting at $30, backers will receive a six-month subscription to the platform as a premium member. The creators expect to launch the platform in December 2018.