Plastic Product Markets in China - Reports and Intelligence

China’s demand for plastic product markets has grown at a fast pace in the past decade.
Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2014 --China’s demand for plastic product markets has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow.
This is a collection of 8 full market research reports:
145 Plastic Film Markets in China
151 High Performance Film Markets in China
163 Automotive Plastics Markets in China
164 Medical Plastics Markets in China
167 Plastic Containers Markets in China
173 Plastic Pipes Markets in China
189 Plastic Machinery Markets in China
211 Plastics in Construction Markets in China
These new studies examine China’s economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.