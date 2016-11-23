Bologna, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2016 --In the world of aesthetic surgery, the use of stem cells is becoming more and more popular. Professor Alessandro Gennai, plastic and aesthetic surgeon and contract professor for minimally invasive techniques at the University of Camerino, recently spoke to the benefits of using stem cells for regenerative procedures. Professor Gennai is a member of the Italian Association of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery (AICPE) and European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery (EAFPS).



Professor Gennai notes that stem cells are like baby cells that have retained the ability to specialize into other types of cells. This includes epithelial cells (skin), adipocytes (fat), endothelial cells (vessels), chondrocytes (cartilages), osteocytes (bone), myocytes (muscle) and neurocytes. In the last few years, it's been shown that adipose or fat tissue contains large numbers of stem cells, even larger than those found in bone marrow. These stem cells are known as ADSCs or adipose derived stem cells. These ADSCs can be found in specific adipose tissue known as stromal vascular fraction.



What he has found is that, stem cells can basically regenerate and repair any type of tissue in the body. So, in effect, these cells are said to be multi-potential cells because they have the ability to transform into different kinds of mature cells; hence the interest for these stem cells is not only in the field of plastic and aesthetic surgery but also in orthopedics, cardiology, neurology and more. To that end, Professor Gennai and his team has standardized a new facial rejuvenation procedure using stem cells called the R3 (cubed).



"My team and I have been studying the use of stem cells for regenerative purposes since 2012. We were able to standardize what's known as the SEFFI technique (Superficial Enhanced Fluid Fat Injection). This technique addresses the regeneration of tissues and the restoration of volumes that clients are looking for in facial rejuvenation. This procedure is safe, simple, effective and long lasting." Professor Gennai states.



So, how does it work? At the heart of this procedure, the stem cells transform into adipocytes and create a fuller effect in the face. In detail, the R3 procedure involves the SEFFI and MicroSEFFI techniques to regenerate the skin while MIVEL (Minimal Incisions Vertical Endoscopic Lifting) to endoscopically reposition the tissue. This technique has aroused such a great international interest that it was published in 2015 in two of the most relevant international scientific journals. The journals are The Aesthetic Surgery Journal and JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery.



With success, Professor Gennai and his team has been studying another procedure aimed to inject adipocytes and ADSCs in very delicate areas such as the periocular and perioral areas. This technique is named MicroSEFFI (Micro Superficial Enhanced Fluid Fat Injection). MicroSEFFI too aroused great international interest and has been published on ASJ in 2016.



But why is this research so important to an industry that already has procedures in place that can help clients get the facial rejuvenation they want?



In the last 30 years, the only surgical rejuvenation procedure has been the face lift. This procedure tightens the skin but does not rejuvenate the face. The new procedure does. In fact, a survey was conducted where 100 patients compared their post surgical results with pictures of them in their 20s. The results were astounding. This survey proved that the most important effect in the aging face is the loss of volume, followed by the skin aging and the descent of tissue hold the third place. Thus, in order to achieve a natural facial rejuvenation it is mandatory to restore the volume, then regenerate the skin and next reposition the tissue. The new R3 procedure addresses all three of these issues and was published in AMJ in 2016.



Professor Gennai speaks to Italy's prominent role in this field of research, "This is confirmed by the publications and the great interest in our techniques at the international Congresses where I presented them. I am convinced that Italy is playing a fundamental role in the research of tissue regeneration using ADSCs."



For more information visit http://gennaisurgery.com.



About Gennai Surgery

Gennai Surgery is headed by Dr. Alessandro Gennai. A reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgeon, Dr. Gennai completed his specialization in general surgery cum laude at the University of Modena, Italy. In 1994 he finished cum laude the International School of Aesthetic Medicine at the Fatebenefratelli Foundation in Rome. In 1999 he was awarded a private fellowship at the prestigious Isse Institute directed by Prof. Nicanor Isse, a pioneer and father of the endoscopic technique for the face.



Contact:

Paolo Luino

press@deart.org

+17865439787



Website: http://gennaisurgery.com



Social Media:

http://www.facebook.com/GennaiChirurgiaEstetica

http://www.twitter.com/gennaichirurgia

http://www.linkedin.com/in/alessandro-gennai-27a45021