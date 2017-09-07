Plastic Surgeon Dr. David E. Halpern Announces Affordable Pricing on Injectables

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2017 --Local plastic surgeon Dr. David E. Halpern of Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery, Inc. is now offering pricing commensurate to nurse practitioners and non-plastic surgeon MDs on all injectables, including BOTOX® Cosmetic and wrinkle fillers. Patients benefit from the anatomic knowledge and technical expertise of Dr. Halpern, who has been injecting BOTOX® and fillers since 1996, while paying rates similar to other Tampa area practitioners with less experience.



As people age, the collagen in their face breaks down, resulting in a loss of elasticity. Wrinkles are another inevitability, showing up most noticeably in the forehead and around the mouth. Injectables, like the ones offered by Dr. David Halpern, allow patients to restore a youthful appearance in just a few minutes. They replace volume and relax muscles, easing away frown lines, worry lines, and crow's feet.



Dr. David Halpern personally meets with patients for a one-on-one consultation, administers the injectable himself, and holds a follow-up to discuss results. No nurses or physicians assistants perform injectables at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery -- instead, Dr. David Halpern completes each procedure himself to ensure the safest, most attractive results. As a triple-board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Halpern knows how to look at a patient's face and notice nuanced lines and expressions as he does injections. Much like when he operates, the doctor's skill and ability allow him to be meticulous in his work and provide personalized treatment. His practice offers competitive prices on a variety of injectables, including Radiesse, Dysport, Sculptra®, Restylane®, and BOTOX®.



Radiesse is an FDA-approved injectable that stimulates the body's own natural collagen production, making treatment results both immediate and long lasting. Sculptra is an injectable solution that builds collagen in a patient's face as it breaks down naturally over time; a series of three injections over 4-6 weeks is usually recommended. Another injectable offered at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery, Dysport, smooths the appearance of wrinkles using abobotulinumtoxinA and can be done during one visit with noticeable results in two to three days. The only place to get these injectables and fillers performed by a board-certified plastic surgeon in the Tampa Bay area is at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery, Inc.



Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery has provided plastic surgery services with an emphasis on patient safety and satisfaction. The staff are experienced, qualified, and licensed when applicable. Dr. David Halpern is considered an expert in plastic, cosmetic, and reconstructive surgery, and was named one of the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Florida for 2017 by the American Institution of Plastic Surgeons.



About Dr. David E. Halpern

Dr. David Halpern has performed plastic surgery for over 20 years and currently serves as the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Tampa General Hospital. He is triple-board-certified: in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons; in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery; and in micro-hand-surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. David Halpern has been voted "Tampa's #1 Plastic Surgeon" by South Tampa News and is the only practitioner of the Strawberry Laser in the Tampa Bay area.



Contact Dr. David Halpern via his website or by calling 813-871-5000. Stay up to date with the latest plastic surgery news and specials by connecting with Dr. David Halpern and his staff on Facebook.