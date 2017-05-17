Plastic Surgeon Dr. David E. Halpern Named Top 10 Plastic Surgeon in Florida

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Local physician Dr. David E. Halpern has been named as one of the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Florida for 2017 by the American Institution of Plastic Surgeons. He has been the head surgeon at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery, Inc. since 2001.



Dr. David Halpern also serves as the Chief of Department of Plastic Surgery at Tampa General Hospital and as Associate Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at University of South Florida.



The Top 10 award "recognizes excellence in both the doctor and their level of patient satisfaction." With the Institute's rigorous criteria and nomination process, this annual list allows patients to make wise decisions when selecting a surgeon.



Dr. David Halpern has spent his professional life furthering his education and honing his practice. He is a top-rated Tampa plastic surgeon, with national publications and membership with numerous professional associations. After medical school at New York University, he trained at both the Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City and the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.



16 years ago, Dr. David Halpern formed Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery, Inc., and has been committed to helping his community look and feel their best ever since.



This focus on patient satisfaction was a major factor in the Institute's decision to denote Dr. David Halpern as a top plastic surgeon. Dr. David Halpern uses his training and expertise to provide safe, quality procedures. He uses techniques he knows and trusts, ensuring patients have a positive result.



Dr. David Halpern works in a variety of specialties, having obtained three board certifications: Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General Surgery and Micro-Hand Surgery. He offers a full range of services, including body contouring, breast augmentation, facial procedures, and skin care services.



About Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery

Dr. David Halpern has performed plastic surgery for over 15 years. He has been voted "Tampa's #1 plastic surgeon" by South Tampa News and is the only practitioner of the Strawberry Laser in the Tampa Bay area.



