Plastic Surgeon Dr. Grawe Named Top 10 Plastic Surgeon in Ohio

Powell, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2017 --Local physician Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe has been named as one of the Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in Ohio for 2017 by the American Institution of Plastic Surgeons. She receives this honor for her work in helping over 1,800 clients since 2010 at ROXY Plastic Surgery.



The award recognizes excellence in both the doctor and their level of patient satisfaction. According to the Institute, "many Plastic Surgeons can achieve high degrees of success, but this is often times at the expense or satisfaction of the most important person in the case: the patient." Their annual listing allows patients to make wise decisions when selecting a surgeon.



For consideration, doctors must be the best in their field. The Institute considers research, prior awards, and association memberships. They recognize only top-rated doctors who are industry leaders.



Dr. Grawe has over 12 years of experience in plastic surgery. She attended medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch before beginning her plastic surgery training at Ohio State University Medical Center. Seven years ago, she started her own private practice, ROXY Plastic Surgery.



The Institute also places a heavy emphasis on client satisfaction. Surgeons must receive a score of 10/10 in client satisfaction. Maintaining this level of satisfaction while achieving such great professional success is rare. According to the Institute, "very few Plastic Surgeons can do so and our organization recognizes this significant achievement."



Dr. Grawe has always put the client first, as is evident in her 5 star Google rating and title of a realself Top Doctor. She offers a full range of services at ROXY Plastic Surgery, including facial, breast, body and injectable procedures; laser treatments; special male body enhancements; and a med spa.



For a full list of 2017 winners by state, visit: http://aiplasticsurgeons.org/2017-10-best-state/



About ROXY Plastic Surgery

ROXY Plastic Surgery is an all-female plastic surgery center and med spa in Columbus, Ohio. The team understands plastic surgery can change a person's life and remains passionate about helping clients gain confidence and look amazing. Dr. K. Roxanne Grawe and her team are dedicated to providing a stress-free experience, one that is effortless and tailored to the unique needs of the client. They provide a range of options, including non-surgical and minimally invasive procedures along with comprehensive cosmetic surgery. In addition, clients find a lineup of extensive spa treatments. Patients find Roxy Plastic Surgery is known for quality service and exceptional results. Time, safety and confidentiality remain top priorities, and the team remains proud of the level of care offered.