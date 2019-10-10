Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Robert Whitfield, Announces the Launch of "Aloe Skin + Body:" a Skin Rejuvenation and Holistic Spa Facility

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2019 --Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD, is pleased to announce the launch of his new spa and wellness venture: aloe skin + body. Located in Austin, Texas, the best-in-class facility was established to accommodate rising demands surrounding cosmetic and wellness treatments.



Whether it's facial rejuvenation or a newly-sculpted jawline, patients are seeking minimally-invasive alternatives in lieu of surgery to tighten, tone, and improve their overall appearance. Aloe skin & body will offer a full suite of services, including Hydrafacial and aloe facial treatments, injectables, IV therapy, cutting-edge skin-tightening procedures, and an extensive line of skincare products that are proven to effectively reverse the signs of aging.



Among their offerings resides a series of innovative treatments, like EmbraceRF, FaceTite, AccuTite, BodyTite, and Morpheus Microneedling - all of which can dramatically tone and contour the face and body by melting excess fat, tightening saggy skin, and stimulating natural collagen production.



Using radiofrequency energy, these procedures are performed using a probe to transmit heat both above and below the skin. When speaking about the treatments, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Robert Whitfield, said, "I've been asked to treat the neck, breasts, and abdomen, as well as saggy eyelids and loose skin around the thighs and knees. With open surgery, it leaves scarring. These procedures are minimally scarring, almost like an IV stick, which will heal and become imperceptible with time. These are some of the most powerful tools I've seen in the past 20 years."



Genetics, sun damage, and aging are inescapable. At aloe skin + body, however, patients can undergo a quick, in-office treatment under local anesthesia to restore their youthful appearance. Once complete, they can immediately return to their regular routine. The office is open seven days a week to accommodate the varying lifestyle and scheduling needs of their patients.



About Dr. Robert Whitfield, MD

Known for his outstanding surgical techniques, Dr. Whitfield and his hand-selected team are committed to delivering the highest standard of personal care. The goal is to perform customized treatments, surgical and non-surgical, to achieve natural-looking results that bring you pleasure, increased confidence, and exceed your expectations.



Dr. Whitfield has gained prominence in his field for his mastery of surgical techniques to enhance and restore the face, breast, and body. His many accolades include being selected by his peers and listed as a Texas Super Doctor, listed in Best Doctors in America, voted as a Top Doctor in Austin by Austin Monthly Magazine, and as a Top Influencer in Cosmetic Surgery by RealSelf, where he has a five-star rating.