Plastic Surgeon Richard J. Brown Says Gummy Bear Breast Implants Are Gaining Popularity

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --This month, Sun City and Scottsdale plastic surgeon Richard J. Brown is getting the news out about Gummy Bear implants. Dr. Brown’s office offers Natrelle® 410 Shaped Gel Implants, MENTOR's MemoryShapeTM Breast Implants and Sientra's shaped implants.



For those unfamiliar with Gummy Bear implants, the distinguishing feature is the teardrop shape, which gives patients a more realistic look. Gummy Bear implants aren’t for everyone, so talking to Dr. Brown beforehand is imperative.



To learn more about Gummy Bear implants and Dr. Brown’s August breast augmentation special, call the Scottsdale cosmetic surgery office at 480-947-2455 and set up a consultation with Dr. Brown.



About Richard J. Brown

Richard J. Brown is a double board certified plastic surgeon operating out of Scottsdale and Sun City, Arizona. Dr. Brown specializes in tummy tucks and breast augmentation in Scottsdale, eyebrow lifts and facelift surgery in Sun City.



With more than 12 years of experience, he has gained the trust and business of patients in Scottsdale and Sun City by continually performing the best cosmetic surgery in the valley.



Richard J. Brown

Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery

richardjbrownmd.com

480-947-2455

office@rbrownmd.com

Scottsdale Office: 11000 N. Scottsdale Road | Suite 130

West Valley Office: 13640 N. 99th Avenue | Suite 400